KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $128.18

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.18 and traded as low as $107.00. KERRY GRP PLC/S shares last traded at $113.52, with a volume of 7,144 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

