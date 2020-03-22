Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.65

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.65 and last traded at $118.28, with a volume of 3847586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.