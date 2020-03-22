Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $17,781.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.02666535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00192133 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, DDEX, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Mercatox, YoBit, COSS, Allbit, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, IDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

