Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.11 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $41.11 million and $1.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00005731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00509706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00118719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,908,663 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC, BarterDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.