Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to Buy by MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Laredo Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,862,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

