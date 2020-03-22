Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from to in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,359,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

