Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.52 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $51,519.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02921349 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,811.16 or 0.96816113 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 668,298,581 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

