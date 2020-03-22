Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.28.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,370. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

