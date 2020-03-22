Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 522,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,218. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. Analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

