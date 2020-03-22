Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $432,646,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,153,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,911,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,970 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 4,587,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,888. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

