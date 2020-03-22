McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $4.00 to $4.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.38.

MUX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 6,292,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,487. The stock has a market cap of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,414 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 124,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 538,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

