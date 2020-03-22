McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $174.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $173.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.97. 2,993,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073,206. McKesson has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

