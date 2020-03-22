Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 7,304,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

