Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.01

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.01 and last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 57294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 242,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,917,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $10,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.