Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 851,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 145.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

