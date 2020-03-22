Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Get Merus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRUS. ValuEngine raised Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,190. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

In related news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.