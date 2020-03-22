MESG (MESG) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. MESG has a market capitalization of $296,563.36 and approximately $566,626.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MESG has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MESG token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,675,185 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MESG’s official website is mesg.com . MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg . MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

