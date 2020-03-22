MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOFG. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.