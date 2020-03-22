Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TIGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

NASDAQ TIGO traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 165,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 203,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.