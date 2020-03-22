Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $107.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.65), with a volume of 2570808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.80 ($1.33).

MAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 452.73 ($5.96).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 340.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.09. The stock has a market cap of $520.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

