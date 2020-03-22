Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 1-Day Volume Tops $351,295.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00005032 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Binance and CoinBene. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $351,295.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.02639545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00193176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Binance, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

