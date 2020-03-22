Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 4,171,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

