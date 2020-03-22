Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $135.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. 1,895,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.44. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $2,430,080.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

