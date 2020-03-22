Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of MNST traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,791,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $258,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

