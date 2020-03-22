Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9,100.00

Mountview Estates plc (LON:MTVW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,100 ($119.71) and last traded at GBX 9,300 ($122.34), with a volume of 209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,525 ($125.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 68.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of $362.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £111.59.

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Core Portfolio and Residential Investments. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant.

