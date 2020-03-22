MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.45

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 289040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

