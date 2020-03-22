Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 897,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,149. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 872.95% and a negative return on equity of 179.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,172,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

