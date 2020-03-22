Nano Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00006980 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coindeal, CoinFalcon and Kucoin. Nano has a market capitalization of $55.36 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,953.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.02107608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.23 or 0.03447484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00604699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00650638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00078656 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00025029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00503534 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Koinex, Coindeal, Bitinka, Nanex, Mercatox, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Kucoin, RightBTC, OKEx, CoinFalcon and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

