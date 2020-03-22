National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 458,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $719.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. National Bank has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

