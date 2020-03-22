National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered National Bankshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell.

National Bankshares stock traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 46,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,654. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,100 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,960.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

