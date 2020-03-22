NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 498,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

