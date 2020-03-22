NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

NBTB stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 498,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

