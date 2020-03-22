Neenah (NYSE:NP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NP traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 292,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. Neenah has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $666.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neenah will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Neenah by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Neenah by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Neenah by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

