Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Nesco stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. Nesco has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nesco in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nesco in the third quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nesco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter.

