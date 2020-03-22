Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock Price Up 37.4%

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s stock price rose 37.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 702,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 472,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 101,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.