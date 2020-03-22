New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

