Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $736.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmark Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 335,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newmark Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 99,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 621,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

