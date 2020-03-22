News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.97

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 105164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in News by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in News by 5,327.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in News by 1,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in News by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

