NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.07.

NYSE NXRT traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 698,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 73,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $2,534,377.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,535.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 148,616 shares of company stock worth $5,372,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

