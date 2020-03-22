NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $186.86

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $186.86 and last traded at $191.70, with a volume of 4094139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

