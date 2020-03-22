Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Nexus has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $33,594.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. During the last week, Nexus has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

