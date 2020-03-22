Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $19.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.77.

Nicola Mining Company Profile (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 20 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Guichon Batholith region.

