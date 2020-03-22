Nike (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.76.

NKE traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,759,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

