Nomura Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,090.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Nomura from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,244.79.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO traded down $99.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $728.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,268. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $720.88 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,037.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,121.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 65.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $313,996,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.