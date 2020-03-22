Nomura Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $195.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Nomura from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 3,077,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,555. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

