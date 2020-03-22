North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 437,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.78. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 218,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

