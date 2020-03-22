North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

