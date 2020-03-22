NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 906,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,428. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

