NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 906,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.31. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NorthWestern by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

