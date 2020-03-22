Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 5,709,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,092,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $596.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.41. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

